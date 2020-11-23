Here Are the New Holiday Traditions People Are Creating This Year

As much as we all wish things were back to normal by now, they aren’t. And with the holiday season officially starting this week . . . well, it’ll just have to look a little different.
A new survey asked people if they’re creating any NEW traditions this year because of the circumstances. Here are the top five answers . . .
1. Dropping off surprise presents at people’s houses.
2. Doing Zoom meals with extended family.
3. Having a day where everyone disconnects from all their devices.
4. Making homemade decorations.
5. Baking a specific recipe as a family.
The survey also found there is at least SOME bright side to not being able to see so many people in person for the holidays. 45% of people are looking forward to NOT having to answer a bunch of personal questions.