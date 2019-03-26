Here Are Some Strange Hidden Alexa Easter Eggs

While having an Amazon Echo device in the home can make your life easier by dishing out weather reports, turning on lights, and placing shopping orders with just your voice, it doesn’t mean Alexa is all business.

Turns out you can have a little fun with the smart assistant thanks to some hidden Easter Eggs. Need to find the right adult beverage that pairs well with a cigar? Just ask. Alexa is also a Game Of Thrones fan. If you want to know how much time remains before the series finale season kicks off, she’ll tell you down to the second. You may never grow tired of this one, although your feline friend may. Alexa can even play the sound of a cat food can opening.

What’s a hidden feature you’ve found using your smart home device?