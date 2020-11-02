Here are some of the best costumes celebrities wore on Halloween

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halloween looked a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but that didn’t stop celebrities like Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez from dressing to impress.

The most popular costume this year was the fly that landed on Mike Pence‘s head during the vice presidential debate, with the “Truth Hurts” singer and Antebellum star Janelle Monáe both dressing up as the little debate crasher. The two laughed it up upon discovering that they matched.

Lizzo later switched up her costume to honor Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP.”

As for Jennifer Lopez, she threw it back to the 1984 with her hair and costume that honored Madonna‘s “Like a Virgin” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Celine Dion underwent an incredible transformation for her Halloween costume, dressing up as Nanny McPhee, the titular character of the beloved 2006 movie.

Another amazing costume came from Christina Aguilera, who dressed up as an alien and went as far as to dye her skin blue and wore blonde hair extensions to perfect her extraterrestrial look. She also paid homage to her debut hit “Genie in a Bottle,” by dressing up as an evil genie.

Demi Lovato turned herself into a blood-soaked vampire for the spooky holiday by fitting herself with some pointy fangs, covering herself in fake blood and powdering her hair to make her look fresh from the crypt.

Cardi B also let loose her inner monster with her homage to Medusa. She not only turned her hair into serpents, but also transformed her lower half into a snake’s tail.

The Weeknd looked nothing like himself in his Halloween costume that paid homage to The Nutty Professor. The “Blinding Lights” singer turned into Professor Klump, played by Eddie Murphy in the 1996 comedy, by wearing a fat suit, fake mustache and afro, plus the signature three-piece suit and bowtie.

By Megan Stone

