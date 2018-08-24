Her “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”, But Her Clothes Do!

As if we need another reason to love Jennifer Lopez!  The girl is so good I don’t know how she tops herself every day!!

Jennifer is teaming up with the Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program to auction off part of her “Shades of Blue,” wardrobe to support relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

She is hoping that her role as the dirty cop Harlee Santos will pay off big time.

Check out the gear now on Screenbid.com. The auction closes Sept. 9th.

What is the most money you have ever spent on an article of clothing?

