97.9 WRMF and Cheney Brothers Stand Together in Supporting Our Local Food Service Workers

Right now, we’re all feeling the impact of the spread of Covid-19. Food and beverage professionals are severely impacted by restaurants closing or shifting to take-out. Workers are hurting. Every little bit helps.

Every time you have a drink or meal at home during social distancing, consider tipping a local service industry worker through Venmo or Cash App.