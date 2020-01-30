Help Post Malone decide between two Bud Light Super Bowl ads

PRNewsfoto/Bud Light

PRNewsfoto/Bud LightPost Malone filmed not one, but two Super Bowl commercials for Bud Light this year, and he's enlisting fans to help choose which one is the best.

The options? "#PostyStore" vs. "#PostyBar."

"#PostyStore" features the rapper’s brain and taste buds in an intense argument between classic Bud Light beer and the new Bud Light Seltzer before remembering he’s rich and deciding on both. In “#PostyBar,” Post’s senses explore the mango-flavored Bud Light Seltzer and ultimately approve.

"It feels cool to be in a Bud Light commercial, especially a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, which is a huge deal," Post says in a statement. "I just love the taste and the camaraderie. So it's a real honor and blessing for me to be able to be a part of such a big moment."

Both ads are posted on Bud Light’s social media channels. You can vote using the hashtags #PostyStore or #PostyBar. You'll have to tune in Sunday to find out which commercial makes the cut.

