Greg Altman was involved in an accident on Tuesday August 10th. He was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital where he remains in the ICU. We have been contacted by many asking if there is anything that you could do, and normally we are not ones to ask for handouts. Greg Altman’s medical bills will be sky high and we thought it would be nice to raise a little to put a small dent in that bill for him. Every dollar and prayer counts and is much appreciated!

