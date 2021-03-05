Hello, I'm single: Adele's divorce is officially final

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce nearly two years after they announced their separation, Entertainment Tonight has confirmed.

A judge signed off on the settlement on Thursday, March 4.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Konecki filed a judgement packet in Los Angeles court on January 15, but it was not signed by the judge until now, ET reports.

The packet, filed by Adele, states the former couple has opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation, according to the entertainment magazine.

Adele, 32 and Konecki, 46, represented themselves in the case.

The former couple announced their divorce in 2019. They began dating in 2011 and welcomed son Angelo in 2012. In March of 2017, Adele announced she was married during a concert in Australia; it was rumored that they’d tied the knot that January.

While Adele has been linked to British musician Skepta, she declared herself to be a “single cat lady” in October after she hosted Saturday Night Live.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.