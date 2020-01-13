Hello Clarice….eeesh, even creepy when you type it! She’s Coming To CBS!

Clarice, a crime drama series will be based on the character Clarice from Silence of the Lambs.

The series, if it gets picked up after the pilot, will be set in 1993; a year after the events of Silence of the Lambs.

The series will go deeper into the personal story of Clarice as she returns to the filed to purse serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of DC.

Hannibal Lecter is not expected to make a return.

What do you think of turning the movie into a TV series?