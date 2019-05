You have to be kidding me!! A GAS is ruining parties all over the country! Party City is planning to shut down 45 stores because of a global helium shortage!!

The company says the closure represents 5 percent of their over 800 stores.

Party City is looking to secure a new source for helium soon.

The stores that will be closing were not identified.

Do you go to Party City for more than balloons? What else would you like to see them carry?