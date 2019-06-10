Heaven Has Just Descended Into Times Square!

If you are ever in New York’s Time Square and need a hot doughnut, Krispy Kreme will soon have you covered. OMG! Book me a flight! Sure I know I can drive a little to the South to get my fix, but any excuse to go to NYC, right?!

Starting in early 2020, Krispy Kreme will have a 24-hour flagship store at the popular tourist location!!!!!!

Hungry customers will be able to see the doughnuts being made. There will be a walk-up window outside and a grab-and-go counter inside. The store will feature souvenirs and other merchandise as well.

As you might think, this Krispy Kreme Times Square location is expected to serve more people each year than any other store.

Have you had the Times Square experience? Do you think this Krispy Kreme will always have a line?