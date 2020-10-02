Hear the demo version of Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me"

Selena Gomez‘s number-one hit “Lose You to Love Me” originally came out October 23, 2019, and now Selena wants to take fans back to the song’s beginnings.

“It’s been almost a year since I released one of the most important songs of my career and my first Billboard Number 1, ‘Lose You To Love Me,'” she writes on Instagram. “To celebrate with you, here’s the unreleased demo version that so many of you have asked for!”



“Lose You to Love Me,” which many fans believe was inspired by Selena’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, was co-written by Selena, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Billie Eilish‘s brother, FINNEAS. It’s from Selena’s most recent album, Rare.



Since album’s release, Selena has put out a collaborative single with BLACKPINK called “Ice Cream,” and appeared on a remix of “Past Life,” with Trevor Daniel. She also become a part owner of Serendipity-brand ice cream and restaurants, launched her Rare Beauty Line, and established the Rare Impact Fund to help people with mental health issues.



On top of that, Selena’s appeared in her own HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and announced plans to star in the sequel Hotel Transylvania 4 and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.





By Andrea Dresdale

