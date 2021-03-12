Hear Taylor Swift's re-recorded "Wildest Dreams" in 'Spirit Untamed' trailer

DreamWorks Animation

Ready for your first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams”? The song soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming Dreamworks Animation film, Spirit Untamed.

As Taylor’s voice soars in the background, we see a young girl named Lucky Prescott who befriends a wild horse. When the horse is taken by a ruthless horse wrangle, Lucky and her friends embark on an adventure to rescue it. Along the way, Lucky discovers a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage.

The cast features the voices of Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Andre Braugher and Eiza González.

Spirit Untamed comes out June 4

Taylor previously released her re-recorded version of her 2008 hit “Love Story,” off her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album, which will be released April 9.

“Wildest Dreams” was first released as part of Taylor’s 2014 album, 1989.

By Andrea Tuccillo

