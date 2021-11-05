Hear Post Malone team up with The Weeknd on new single “One Right Now”

Republic Records

Our first taste of Post Malone‘s next album is his collaboration with The Weeknd, “One Right Now.”

The two superstars have teamed up on the new single, with a video debuting “soon,” according to their record label. The song, which is closer to the ’80s-inspired sound that The Weeknd’s been doing lately than Post’s past work, is about finding out your partner’s been unfaithful and showing her that infidelity is a two-way street.

“Don’t call me ‘baby’ when you did me so wrong/But I got over what you did already/Body for a body, so petty,” sings Post. “I got one comin’ over and one right now.”

The Weeknd makes reference to his 2013 song “You Belong to the World,” as he sings, “You’re a stain on my legacy/We can’t be friends, can’t be family…I can’t let you next to me/Oh, you belong to the world now/So just me leave me alone now.”

“new track for my brother @postmalone out everywhere !” The Weeknd announced on Instagram.

“One Right Now” is from Post’s fourth album, which we’re told is “coming soon.” It’ll be the follow-up to his 2019 triple-platinum release Hollywood’s Bleeding.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.