Hear new Amazon Original Christmas songs from Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara & Dan + Shay

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara are just a few of the artists who’ve released new holiday tracks today via Amazon Music’s Amazon Originals program.

Camila has recorded “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” while Alessia takes on “Jingle Bell Rock.” Other artists participating this year include George Ezra, Dan + Shay, Norah Jones, She & Him, NEEDTOBREATHE and more.

“I’ve been traveling a lot since I was 15 and started working so I chose to record [“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”] as an Amazon Original because I’ve always looked forward to being home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” says Camila in a statement. “I wanted to continue the world of my upcoming album Familia by having it be a Mariachi rendition because I’m half-Mexican and I grew up listening to Mariachi music.”

“I’m excited to be on people’s Christmas playlists because it’s such a magical time of the year and getting to be part of the soundtrack during such an intimate family and friend holiday season is a real honor,” Camila adds. “It’s truly special and really sacred.”

Dan + Shay, who rerecorded an original song called “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” say in a statement, “We sat down to write our song and it sort of poured out of us — it was just the soundtrack for folks going out, families, friends going to a Christmas tree farm, or going to a store down the street and picking out a Christmas tree…hopefully it brings a little joy this holiday season.”

The new songs can be found on a playlist titled Merry Mix, as well as individually. Starting November 19, ask Alexa to play “Merry Mix in DJ Mode” to hear a holiday playlist featuring these new songs, classics, and stars like Mariah Carey sharing their holiday memories.

