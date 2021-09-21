Hear Lil Nas X cover Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Lil Nas X hit the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge stage to sing some tracks off his new album, Montero — plus an unexpected cover.

The singer performed his hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” along with album tracks “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want.” Then he delivered a special rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic, “Jolene.”

“I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know?” Lil Nas explained of his song choice. “I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out.’”

Montero is out now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.