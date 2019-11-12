Hear Halsey strip down her latest song, “Graveyard”

Capitol Records

Halsey has released an acoustic version of her latest single, "Graveyard."

In a video filmed live in Nashville, the singer strums a guitar and strips the tune down into an emotional ballad. The new version of the track is also available to stream or download now.

“'Cause I keep digging myself down deeper/Won't stop till I get where you are/Oh when you go down all your darkest roads/I would have followed all the way to the graveyard,” she sings about an all-consuming relationship.

The original version of the song will be featured on Halsey’s third album, Manic, out January 17.

Wednesday night, Halsey joins forces with the country group Lady Antebellum at the 2019 CMA Awards. They’ll perform Lady A’s top-10 single, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

