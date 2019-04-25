Hear Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump hit the high notes on collaboration with Martin Garrix and Macklemore

Sony Music International/STMPD RCRDS/RCA Records

Sony Music International/STMPD RCRDS/RCA RecordsFall Out Boy's Patrick Stump lends his vocals to a new song called "Summer Days," recorded in collaboration with DJ Martin Garrix and rapper Macklemore.

Stump handles the hook of the funky track, which he sings in a high falsetto. You can download the tune now via digital outlets.

"I'm just happy to get to be a part of a fun song like this where someone lets me sing falsetto," Stump says in a statement. "Martin's a hell of a producer and really knows his stuff. I was also pretty amped to hear Macklemore was involved as well. All in all, a fun project to work on."

"Summer Days" follows "I've Been Waiting," Fall Out Boy's collaboration with the late rapper Lil Peep.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album is 2018's M A N I A.

