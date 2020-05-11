Hear Charlie Puth team with Lennon Stella for lead SCOOB! soundtrack single, "Summer Feelings"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records Many of us won't be able to hit the beach or fly to an exotic destination for our summer vacation, but the first single from the upcoming animated movie SCOOB! will help you get in that summer mood.

"Summer Feelings" features Charlie Puth teaming with Lennon Stella for an upbeat, feel-good single about the pleasures of summer romance.

Charlie also recently jumped on a new duet version of the number-one country hit "I Hope," by Gabby Barrett.

The soundtrack from the movie, SCOOB! The Album, features an eclectic lineup of artists, including Ava Max singing with country stars Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown on a song called "On Me." Other artists featured include Rico Nasty, Best Coast, Pink $weats, Jack Harlow, Best Coast and Galantis.

SCOOB! The Album is out May 15, the same day the movie will be available for VOD and download.

SCOOB! is a continuation of the long-running Scooby-Doo franchise, and tells the story of how Shaggy and Scooby-Doo first met and teamed up with Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the crime-solving team Mystery Inc. It stars the voices of Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg and more.

