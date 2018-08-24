He Gave Us “Champagne Wishes & Caviar Dreams”. Robin Leach Passes Away Today At The Age Of 76

He took us inside the lives of celebrities long before the days of reality TV with the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Robin Leach has died at the age of 76.

Leach had reportedly been hospitalized since November 21st since suffering a stroke.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 AM in #LasVegas,” tweeted John Katsilometes, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach worked.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” the family said in a statement, which Katsilometes also tweeted.