He can't ride no more: Billie Eilish's "bad guy" finally knocks "Old Town Road" off the top of the chart

Credit: Kenneth Cappello Our long national nightmare -- or daydream, depending on how you look at it -- is over: After a record-breaking 19 weeks, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X is no longer number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Finally ascending to the number one spot after weeks at number two: "bad guy" by Billie Eilish.

And, evidently, there's no hard feelings: Lil Nas X tweeted, "congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!"

In topping the chart, Billie has set a number of records. First, "bad guy" is the first song to hit number one after spending a record nine weeks at number two. Three songs -- The Weeknd's "Starboy," Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and OutKast's "The Way You Move" -- spent eight weeks in the runner-up spot before they hit number one.

Next, "bad guy" also marks the first time that a song that was formerly number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart has gone on to top the Hot 100 since Lorde's "Royals" in 2013.

And this will make you feel old: Eilish, born in December of 2001, is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one hit on the Hot 100. At 17, she's also the youngest artist to rule the chart since Lorde, who was 16 when "Royals" hit number one.

Meanwhile, "Old Town Road" has dropped to number three.

