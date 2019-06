“Chernobyl” has ended its run on HBO and it looks like audiences loved the series.

In fact, audiences loved the series so much that they’ve rated Chernobyl the highest scored television series in history with over a hundred thousand votes placed on IMDB. After the finale, votes for Chernobyl doubled to keep the show at the top of the list.

I haven’t checked out the show yet but now I can’t wait to check it out! If you saw it did you think? Is it really the best TV Show ever? -Suits