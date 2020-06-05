HBO Max’s Most Popular Shows are Elmo and Looney Toons

Much to the surprise of many, Looney Tunes and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo are the most popular shows on the new HBO Max streaming service. Coming in third place was Love Life starring Anna Kendrick.

Shows that were supposed to be the anchor of the service like Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, and The Sopranos weren’t as popular as expected. Look for more content coming to the service such as the Snyder cut of Justice League and a Game of Thrones spinoff.

If you’re thinking about getting the service for your home it costs $14.99 a month. Have you subscribed to HBO Max?