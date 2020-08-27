HBO Max orders second helping of Selena Gomez' 'Selena + Chef'

HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered seconds of Selena + Chef, the new cooking series starring Selena Gomez and a rotating collection of expert chefs.

The quarantine cuisine show’s first season had the “Lose You To Love Me” singer sharpening her skills at home with the help of Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre, Tanya Holland and Roy Choi — the latter being restaurateur and cook who incidentally also trained Jon Favreau for his 2014 movie Chef.

The final four episodes of Selena + Chef‘s first season debuted Thursday on HBO Max, and see the actress and multi-platinum recording artist whipping up everything from pan-seared branzino with spiced tomato-coconut sauce, to peanut butter bacon dog biscuits.

Each episode of the show also highlights a different charity.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn,” Selena says in a statement. “I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season.”

By Stephen Iervolino

