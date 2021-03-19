HBO Making Docu Surrounding Suspicious Death Of Brittany Murphy

HBO Max has ordered a two-part documentary series about late actress Brittany Murphy, which will explore the life, career and mysterious circumstances surrounding her death in 2009 at age 32. Her death was ruled an accident due to pneumonia, iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication. Her husband, screenwriter Simon Monkack, died five months later at the age of 39, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories about their deaths.

Brittany was best known for starring in Clueless, 8 Mile, Sin City, Girl, Interruptedand more.