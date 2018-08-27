HBO Gives Quick Peek at Season 8 of ‘Game of Thrones’

Even though you have to wait till next year for the eighth and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’, HBO is giving a quick peek at what’s to come for the final season in a new trailer.

The footage is part of the latest HBO promo trailer for upcoming shows, but make sure to not blink too fast or you’ll miss it.

In the footage, you see Jon Snow giving Sansa Stark a hug, and even though it looks like old stuff, it’s actually the two reuniting at Winterfell. After their embrace, the words “Final Season” show on the screen.

The final season of ‘GOT’ airs late 2019.

