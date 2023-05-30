HBO drops full trailer for The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s controversial ‘The Idol’

HBO/Eddy Chen

After it received a five-minute standing O at its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last week, HBO has debuted a full trailer to The Idol, starring The Weeknd in his series acting debut, and Lily-Rose Depp, the actress daughter of Johnny.

She plays a pop star in crisis who falls under the spell of The Weeknd’s Tedros.

“You’re the American dream,” says Tedros, credited as Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. “Rags to riches. Trailers to mansions. You’re f****** Jocelyn. Just be you.”

“Easy,” she responds with a smile. “I’ll just do that.”

However, it’s not that easy — the trailer shows her falling under his spell, and falling for him, as he takes increasing control of her. One scene has him blindfolding Jocelyn in the studio, and sensually telling her, “We need to block out all the noise. Now sing.”

Meanwhile, an engineer asks him, “Who ARE you?”

Tedros not only takes over in the studio, he cuts off communication with her usual advisers.

According to the streaming service, “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The Idol, which also stars Troye Sivan, The Simpsons‘ Hank Azaria, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy, and horror director and Inglorious Basterds star Eli Roth, debuts on HBO June 4 at 9 p.m.

