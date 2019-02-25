Have You Heard The Latest From John Mayer?

There is just something about him. Every song is just comfortable like a warm blanket. I ALWAYS love new music from him! I hope he comes back to WPB soon! But if he doesn’t add a special date for us….he’s not coming. So plan a trip and go see our buddy John!

John Mayer 2019 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

06/07 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

06/08 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

06/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruff Home Mortgage Music Center #

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

06/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

06/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #

06/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #

07/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

07/05 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #

07/06 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field #

07/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/03 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/12 – Indianpolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain

09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum