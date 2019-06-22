Have You Ever Heard Of “Summersgiving”?! Me Either, But It’s A Thing!

And no, it’s not actually an SNL skit! It’s REAL!

If one helping of Thanksgiving isn’t enough, a New Jersey resident is trying to make a summer version of the holiday tradition across the world.

It’s called, “Summersgiving” and is to be celebrated the first Saturday after the summer solstice.

“There’s no need to get anybody presents, said Robert Solomon. “There’s no obligation to attend and you don’t have to invite your crazy uncle. It’s about celebrating your best friends and eating your favorite food.”

The holiday is starting to get love on social media and the World Day Calendar has added the unusual holiday to their list for the month of June.

Do you like the idea of Summersgiving? Have you ever heard of Summersgiving? What other holidays should be celebrated twice a year?