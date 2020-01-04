Who didn’t love Miss Cleo!??! May she rest in peace. But it wasn’t her that did a dirty deed this time.

A Massachusetts woman claiming to be a psychic was arrested for scamming a mother out of $70,000.

Tracy Milanovich told a woman that her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon. Milanovich asked the mother for large amounts of money and household items to help her rid the child of the evil spirit.

The mother initially went to Milanovich in November for a Tarot card reading.

Milanovich has been charged with obtaining property by trick, larceny and witness intimidation.

Have you ever been to a psychic? Did they tell you something that came true?