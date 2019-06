“She Is Coming” out now! I am such a huge fan of Miley and all she does! She truly is her own person and really doesn’t care what others think about her!

Check out this vid where a fan gets a little handsy with her and Liam tucks her under his arm. Oh how I love that man!

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0

— Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Call the Miley hotline!!! 1-833-SHE-ISMC