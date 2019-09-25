Have Miley Cyrus' plans for new music changed following Liam split?

RCA RecordsAfter releasing her She Is Coming EP back in May, Miley Cyrus had plans to release two more EPs that, together with the first, would form a complete album. But now, following her split from Liam Hemsworth and her recent fling with Kaitlynn Carter, she’s reportedly having doubts about releasing the songs on those other EPs.

“Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now,” a music source tells U.K.’s The Sun.

The source adds, "A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were.”

She’s now reportedly trying to decide whether to update the collections with new songs or start completely fresh.

Last month, following her split from Liam, Miley released the breakup track, “Slide Away.” That same month, she was spotted on vacation with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn. The two had a brief romance before reportedly splitting this past weekend.

Miley is currently on a Utah getaway with her mom Trish and sister Brandi.

