Have Fun Storming The Castle!

If you’re a fan of the 1987 film The Princess Bride and want to experience it in a new way, try the board game!

That’s right, you can now get your friends together and play The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game and take an adventure through the kingdom of Florin.

The game can be played with 1 to 4 players and the game mirrors the plot of the movie.

Players will travel across six lands and face eels, the Fire Swamp, and more. The game will be available at Target on October 4.

