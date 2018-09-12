Haunted House Lovers! Your Time Has Come! Win Halloween Horror Nights Tix NOW!

10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones and plenty of turkey legs.  Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday night with select dates through November 2nd.

2 ways to win – if you dare!!!!

1 – Every morning with The KVJ Show

2 – Online NOW at this deadly link!

You’ll then be qualified for the Grand Prize which includes, hotel accommodations for one (1) night at a Universal Orlando Resort™, four (4) Halloween Horror Nights 28 event tickets, four (4) Halloween Horror Nights 28 Express Passes, and four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando park-to-park tickets!

You can also buy tix online at HalloweenHorrorNights.com

 

