Has Virginia From The KVJ Show Seen This In New Orleans Yet!?

One of the biggest Mardi Gras traditions is collecting beads. Popeyes in New Orleans wants you to have your beads and chicken too.

The Popeyes on Canal Street is offering diners a Beadbox. Check it out!  It’s so cool!!!

It’s Mardi Gras beads attached to a box of Popeyes chicken. You can put it around your neck so that your chicken and biscuits can be close to your mouth.

The box is only available today, Fat Tuesday, at the one location in New Orleans. Happy Mardi Gras.

What food-holding hacks have you created so you could snack and play at the same time?

