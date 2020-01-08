Has Katy Perry decided which candidate she's backing for president?

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessIn 2016, Katy Perry was a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton and appeared at a number of campaign events for her. Now, if the New York Post is to be believed, she may have made up her mind about which candidate she's going to support in the presidential election this November.

According to the Post's Page Six, Katy was spotted having dinner Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy for president on November 24.

A source tells Page Six that Katy and Bloomberg, a self-made billionaire, were overheard discussing politics and "what Katy would love to see, change-wise, in the country.”

Apparently, Katy liked what she heard: The source dishes that Katy "asked neighboring tables to vote for Bloomberg."

The "Never Really Over" singer recently told Vogue India about her future goals: "I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school and I want to influence good people to run for office.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.