Has Doja Cat revealed the guest stars on her new album?

Doja Cat has her next album just about ready to go, and now she’s teasing fans on Twitter with details of the project.

The Grammy-nominated star has changed her Twitter handle to “Planet Her,” and has a tweet reading #PLANETHER2021 pinned to the top of her feed, which might indicate that’s the title of her album. The singer also noted that she was only following eight other people “for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why.“

Those eight artists are Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Saweetie, French Montana, A$AP Ferg, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and SZA, so of course fans are assuming that all of them will appear on Doja’s upcoming album.

In the case of Ariana and The Weeknd, Doja worked with both of them in 2020 so it would stand to reason that they’d return the favor with a feature on her project. Doja’s also got a song with Saweetie, “Best Friend,” coming out on Friday.

Doja’s new album will be the follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink, which featured her number-one hit “Say So,” which has earned her two Grammy nominations. She’s also nominated for Best New Artist.

By Andrea Dresdale

