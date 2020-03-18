Harry Styles wears fishnets and lipstick and nearly breaks the Internet

hélène marie pambrun

Harry Styles is experimenting with a whole new look for U.K.'s Beauty Papers magazine.

The singer appears in a photo spread for the mag’s REVOLUTION issue wearing fishnets and Gucci lipstick -- and he nearly broke the magazine’s website.

Fans flocked to the site to order the issue featuring the new images -- which include one of Harry sitting crossed legged in a chair wearing nothing but fishnets stockings and loafers, and another of him wearing a custom Gucci suit, eye makeup and Gucci matte lipstick.

“Beautiful People, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response,” the mag tweeted Tuesday. “Please hold tight... Thank you.”

Beauty Papers later updated: “Confirmation emails are on the way and magazines will shortly follow. All 5 magazine covers include a poster as well as Harry Styles imagery inside.”

The REVOLUTION issue, as the mag describes it, “viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity.”

