Harry Styles volunteered to watch a stranger's dog while they picked up a restaurant order

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty ImagesA picture really IS worth 1,000 words. Or, in this case, thousands of likes and retweets.

Imagine running over to your favorite restaurant with your adorable puppy in tow to pick up your tasty dinner, only to find you can't bring your beloved pet into the establishment.

That happened to one guy who says Harry Styles stepped in to save the day.

Styles' random act of kindness was immortalized on Twitter on Wednesday when journalist Roy Carroll responded to the question, "What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had?"

Posting the photographic evidence of the "Sign of the Times" singer with his dog, Carroll recollected, "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy."

He continued, "Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

The photo shows a rather amused-looking Styles as he holds on tight to Oscar, the yellow lab puppy's leash.

After being bombarded with follow up questions, Carroll revealed that the exchange wasn't recent, but did kindly reveal the exact time, date, and place the dogsitting incident took place.

That fateful encounter happened on, according to Carroll, "Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village."

While Carroll's story does seem to win the prize for most likes and retweets, the thread he responded to is chock full of interesting, hilarious, and, sometimes, upright cringe-worthy stories.

