Harry Styles tour postponed again due to Covid-19

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Some Harry Styles fans will have to wait a bit longer if they want to see him in concert because he just postponed all of his 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The former One Direction member, who was set to kick off the Latin leg of Love on Tour at the end of the month, made the unfortunate announcement on Tuesday in pair of tweets.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” he wrote.

Despite the disappointing news, the 26-year-old pop star seemed optimistic about being able to get the show back on the road in 2021.

“I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months,” he added. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

News of the postponement comes just three months after Styles announced that the North American dates for Love on Tour were being rescheduled for summer 2021.

