Harry Styles to reportedly star in 'My Policeman' at Amazon

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify

Harry Styles is reportedly in final negotiations to star in the movie My Policeman, Deadline reports.

The film, which will have a home at Amazon, will be an on-screen adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ novel of the same name. The book is an LGBTQ+ romance that takes place in the 1950’s in Brighton, England and tells the story of a schoolteacher named Marion, who falls head over heels for a policeman named Tom. However, things get complicated when Patrick, a museum curator, enters the picture and he and Tom enter into a passionate relationship at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Harry is reportedly in talks to star in the role of Tom, alongside Lily James, who is also reportedly in negotiations for the role of Marion.

Production is expected to begin Summer 2021.

The news comes a week after it was announced that Harry was cast in director Olivia Wilde’s new film, Don’t Worry Darling.