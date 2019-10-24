Harry Styles to pull double duty on 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC

NBCThis weekend, Chance the Rapper will be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Next month, Harry Styles will be the one pulling double duty.

November 16 will mark Harry's hosting debut, though he's performed on the show four times. As a member of One Direction, he was a musical guest three times, and in 2017, he was the musical guest as a solo artist.

During that episode, Harry also appeared in a few sketches, including "Celebrity Family Feud: Time Travel Episode," in which he played a 1970's era Mick Jagger.

Harry recently released a new single, "Lights Up," and his second solo album appears imminent, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

