Harry Styles to headline Pepsi's Super Bowl weekend party

PRNewsfoto/PepsiCoHarry Styles is going from "Watermelon Sugar" to Pepsi Zero Sugar.

He's set to headline Pepsi's annual Super Bowl weekend party, which will celebrate Pepsi Zero Sugar's redesigned matte black can and black tab.

"I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami," says Harry.

His performance will take place on Miami's Watson Island, where a 65,000-square-foot event space is being transformed into Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar, "a transcendent audio-visual experience" featuring LED walls, mirrors, projection mapping and neon lights.

In addition to Harry, the event will feature a DJ set from Mark Ronson. Tickets are on sale now, but you have to be over 18 years old to attend.

Harry kicks off his Love on Tour trek April 15 in the U.K. It comes to North America on June 26.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.