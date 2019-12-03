Harry Styles to guest host 'The Late Late Show' next week

Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Harry Styles is returning for a Late Late Show takeover next week.

The singer will be filling in for James Corden as host, as well as performing on the December 10 episode. Just a few days later, on December 13, Harry drops his sophomore solo album, Fine Line.

Two weeks ago, Harry and James were spotted filming a crosswalk performance of Harry’s latest single, “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as previous singles “Kiwi” and “Sign of the Times.”

Back in December of 2017, Harry took over hosting duties last-minute after James’ wife, Julia, went into labor just hours before the show was about to start. In May of that year, Harry did a week-long residency on The Late Late Show, which included a Carpool Karaoke segment.

James will be taking two weeks off to film the upcoming movie, The Prom. Other guest hosts filling for James from December 9-18 include Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, Jeff Goldbum, Ken Jeong and Melissa McCarthy.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.

