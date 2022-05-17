Harry Styles to celebrate new album with ﻿’Harry’s House’﻿-themed pop-up shops worldwide

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is pulling out all the stops to celebrate his third studio album, Harry’s House, which arrives Friday. In addition to putting together one-night-only concerts and livestreaming events, he will now erect pop-up shops around the world.

Harry’s House pop-up shops will spring up around the globe, with locations opening simultaneously in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris and Toronto. These shops will open May 20.

According to a press release, “The pop-up will give fans a chance to experience and celebrate Harry’s new album Harry’s House live with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs only available at these locations.”

Among the exclusive goodies will be special box sets, hoodies, a limited album zine, totes, towels, hats, T-shirts and more. In addition, these stores will be the only place you can get your hands on a limited-edition orange vinyl edition of Harry’s House. The release hints only a few will be made available.

American Express card members will be given first dibs on the items because they will be able to enter the shops one hour early to shop to their hearts’ content. They will also be the only people who can purchase a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt.

For a full list of dates and hours the shops are open, visit Harry’s official website.

