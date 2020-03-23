Harry Styles ties ZAYN in number of top-10 hits

hélène marie pambrun

It's a great time for One Direction fans, with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all having new projects out for fans to listen to. In fact, Harry's just managed a mini-One Direction milestone.

Harry's latest hit, "Adore You," has just jumped into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, rising from #16 to number seven. It's his second top 10, following "Sign of the Times," which peaked at number four in 2017.

Harry has now tied his former 1D bandmate ZAYN for top-10 hits, with two each. ZAYN's were his 2016 number-one debut single "Pillowtalk," and his duet with Harry's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)," which reached number two in 2017.

With One Direction, Harry and Zayn scored a number of top 10s, including "Best Song Ever," "What Makes You Beautiful," and "Story of My Life."

The only other 1D member who's reached the U.S. top 10 is Liam Payne, thanks to the Ed Sheeran-penned single "Strip That Down."

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, rapper Roddy Ricch's "The Box" remains at number one for an 11th week.

