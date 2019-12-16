Harry Styles teams up with Gucci for exclusive 'Fine Line' t-shirt

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Harry Styles' love affair with Gucci continues.

The singer, who this year wore Gucci to the Met Gala and starred in an ad campaign for the brand, has now teamed up with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on an exclusive t-shirt celebrating his new album Fine Line.

The unisex eco-conscious white tee features Harry’s name written inside a bleeding red heart with an arrow through it; the album title is written around the heart. The shirt is available on Harry’s official store and will set you back $74.95. It’ll only be on sale through Thursday, December 19.

The t-shirt order will include a digital download of Fine Line, featuring the songs “Lights Up” and “Adore You.”

