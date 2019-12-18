Harry Styles talks breakup inspo and why he got naked for his 'Fine Line' album photoshoot

Columbia/Erskine

Columbia/ErskineHarry Styles stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday to talk breakups -- and getting naked.

At first, Ellen tried to tease information out of him about his past rumored romance with Kendall Jenner, but Harry would only confirm that they’ve been good friends for a while. He did, however, open up about how his new album, Fine Line, was partly inspired by a breakup.

“Yeah, it's definitely about, I guess, what I was going through at the time,” he says. “And that's both good and bad.”

He adds,” I think the thing with this album for me is while I was making it, the times when I was kind of sad were probably like some of the saddest times in my life, but then at the same time the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. It's both, it's a fine line."

Harry also explained the nude photo of him that appears on a poster inside the album booklet.

"[The photographer] was like, 'OK, this shirt's not really working, so let's try it without the shirt. Those trousers aren't really working, so let's try it without the trousers,'” he says. “And he kind of looked at me and I was like, 'These [under]pants aren't really working, are they?' And he was like, 'No.’”

Elsewhere in the show, Harry pulled a hilarious prank on an unsuspecting pizza delivery man with the help of Ellen, who was telling him what to do and say.

