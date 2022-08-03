Harry Styles stops concert to help man with unique proposal

Jo Hale/Redferns

Harry Styles helped a man pull off an epic proposal at his concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

A video shared by a concertgoer shows Harry stopping between songs to ask a man in the crowd about a sign he’s holding up that purportedly asks for help with a proposal. The man, named Carl, then asks if he can sing two lines to his girlfriend, Marianne.

The Grammy winner soon asks the man how long the two have been dating and, upon learning that they have been a couple for “a little over a year,” he asks the crowd if he should help out Carl.

Harry then declares over the crowd’s screams, “Yeah, all right,” and hands off his microphone. Another video taken by a concertgoer shows the “Adore You” singer sprinting across the stage and stopping dead in his tracks when he hears Carl belting out an Elvis Presley hit. Harry seems to be shocked and impressed.

Turns out, Carl has some serious pipes, and he flexed them while singing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” to his sweetheart, who joins him in a duet. Pretty soon, Harry encourages the entire stadium joins in.

Carl then takes out a ring, sinks to one knee and pops the question. Marianna said, “Yes!”

Harry was touched by the moment and congratulated the couple before continuing on with his show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.