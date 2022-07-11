Harry Styles stays at #1 while Kate Bush is back to running up the Billboard Hot 100

Columbia Records

Harry Styles notched his ninth week overall on top of the Billboard Hot 100, but Kate Bush‘s nearly 40-year-old song could overthrow him.

“As It Was” remains the country’s #1 song after fans streamed it an additional 18 million times and downloaded 5,000 additional copies in the past week. This latest victory also allows Harry to maintain a tight grip on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart, which he’s ruled for the past six weeks.

The chart runs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

While fans can’t seem to get enough of “As It Was,” Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has gained a second wind thanks to the Stranger Things season 4 finale. The song rebounded from #6 to #4 this week, thanks to fans streaming it 22.3 million times and buying up 17,000 additional copies.

Because of this, the song currently leads both the Streaming Songs and Digital Songs Sales charts.

Glass Animals also made waves on the chart thanks to “Heat Waves,” which rose to eighth place this week — its 77th overall week on the Hot 100. When looking at all the songs with the most weeks on the Hot 100, Glass Animals now ties with Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” in fourth place.

“Heat Waves” also notches a 34th week in the top 10, which is the most out of any music group and officially bests the record set by Maroon 5‘s mammoth hit “Girls Like You.” Overall, the song is the fourth longest-running track in the top 10. The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” is the one to beat, with 57 total weeks.

